The Cohesive Companies Expand in Transportation Infrastructure Globally with Acquisition of OXplus and through Executive Succession
The Cohesive Companies, a wholly-owned but independently operated digital integrator business unit of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its acquisition of OXplus, the leading rail asset management specialist headquartered in Veghel, Netherlands. The acquisition coincides with the appointment of Dr. Mark Bew MBE as CEO of The Cohesive Companies, succeeding Noah Eckhouse, who has retired after 17 years of exemplary service within Bentley Systems capped by the successful convergence, from multiple predecessor organizations, of The Cohesive Companies in 2020. OXplus becomes the sixth brand to enter The Cohesive Companies fold in support of its mission to deliver the strongest social, economic, and environmental outcomes for infrastructure clients and their constituents.
OXplus completed two large IBM Maximo implementation projects in 2020-2021 in Riyadh (KSA), supporting two operators and maintainers for all six metro lines, covering 176 kilometers of track/infrastructure, 85 stations, and a total of 470 driverless cars. It is considered the world’s largest urban rail project outside China. (Photo: Business Wire)
OXplus supports rail owners, operators, and maintainers, and rolling stock manufacturers around the globe with digital tools and solutions that give them a deep insight into the performance of their assets. It builds smart systems, and delivers standout client experiences, that use IoT data to effectively predict when repair or intervention is needed, that prevent downtime, that reduce operational costs, and that enable efficient scheduling of assets. The acquisition of OXplus, founded in 2010, will accelerate The Cohesive Companies’ expansion of its Enterprise Asset Management presence within Europe and elsewhere. For instance, OXplus has recently supported the prestigious Riyadh Metro project, the largest single-phase metro project underway globally, and is also supporting Siemens Mobility to efficiently execute the maintenance of Riyadh Metro’s new train fleet.
