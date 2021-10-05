Kezar Life Sciences Appoints Gitanjali Jain as Vice President, Investor Relations and External Affairs

“We are thrilled to welcome Gita to the team as we continue to work towards delivering novel therapies to patients living with challenging diseases," said John Fowler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kezar Life Sciences. "Gita’s strong relationships with investors and proven track record of success in the sector will add tremendous value to Kezar, and I look forward to working in partnership with her.”

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the appointment of Gitanjali Jain as Vice President, Investor Relations and External Affairs. As a member of the management team and executive committee, Ms. Jain will lead Kezar’s overall investor relations, public relations, and scientific communications efforts.

“I am excited to join Kezar at a pivotal time for the Company as we continue to advance KZR-616, our first-in class immunoproteasome inhibitor and KZR-261, our first in class protein secretion inhibitor,” said Ms. Jain. “I am honored to be able to contribute to the team and to the future growth of Kezar as we work to create therapeutics addressing areas of high unmet need for patients.”

Gita joins Kezar with over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to Kezar, she was Managing Director at Solebury Trout where she advised more than 50 biopharmaceutical companies on corporate strategy, investor relations, communication and capital market transactions. Previously, she worked in the lab as a research associate at Medarex and StemCells, Inc. Gita holds a M.A. in Biology from New York University, a B.A. in Economics from Brown University, and has been previously designated as a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7, 63, and 79 Financial and Operations Principal license holder.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An IND submission for KZR-261 in solid tumors was filed in August 2021, and Kezar plans to initiate an open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.