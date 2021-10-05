Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Completion of Acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Court sanction hearing in relation to the Scheme was held earlier today at which the Court sanctioned the Scheme and confirmed the related reduction of capital.

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (the “Company” or “Strongbridge”) today announced that the High Court of Ireland (the "Court") has approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Strongbridge by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris”) by means of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the "Act").

The Scheme became effective earlier today on October 5, 2021 upon the registration of the following documents by the Registrar of Companies in Ireland:

The order of the Court sanctioning the Scheme and confirming the related reduction of capital; and The minute required by Section 86 of the Act in respect of the reduction of capital.

Payment to Strongbridge shareholders of the consideration to which they are entitled under the Scheme will be made within 14 days in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and is expected to commence as soon as practicable.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.