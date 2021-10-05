checkAd

S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended the monthly distribution on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.  The NAV per Unit on September 30, 2021 was $16.24.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares  SBN  $0.00000
Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





