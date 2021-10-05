AAR announces EAGLE fellowship program with Rock Valley College to support Aviation Maintenance Technician students

Wood Dale, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, announced a new fellowship program with Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. This initiative is part of AAR´s EAGLE Career Pathway Program, which focuses on growing the talent necessary to meet the maintenance demands of the future with a focus on five core values:

• Airworthiness

• Greatness

• Leadership

• Engagement

Fellowships, which include a cash award, will be offered to ten students and recipients who will work a minimum of two years with AAR. The funds may be used to cover the cost of tuition, fees and material and are annually renewable. To join, Fellows must meet certain eligibility criteria, including being a current or prospective student at Rock Valley College enrolled in the Aviation Maintenance Program, and must intend to work at AAR´s Rockford MRO location upon completion of graduation. Application information is available at https://www.aarcorp.com/RVC_Fellowship

“We are proud to announce this fellowship program, which builds upon the strong relationship that we already have with Rock Valley College,” said John Holmes, AAR President & Chief Executive Officer. “It is vital for the continued safety of the aviation industry that leading maintenance providers partner with educational institutions to increase the knowledge and skill of the workforce, not just in technical areas, but in leadership, problem solving and teamwork skills as well.”

To learn more about AAR´s EAGLE Career Pathway Program, please visit https://www.aarcorp.com/eagle-pathway-program/.

