Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 22, 2021

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 22, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.