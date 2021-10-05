IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 before market open and host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.iaai.com/. A recorded replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will be accessible online at https://investors.iaai.com/ for one year.