Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a premier global nutrition company, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

The dial-in number for this conference call for domestic callers is (833) 962-1459, and (956) 394-3596 for international callers (Conference ID: 7086354). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com.

An audio replay will be available following the completion of the conference call in MP3 format or by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers (conference ID: 7086354). The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on the company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

