Independence Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.833.789.1330, access code 7818225. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.800.585.8367, access code 7818225.