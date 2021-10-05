checkAd

Almaden Provides Update on Field Activities at the Ixtaca Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) reports that it has resumed drilling activities at Ixtaca and takes this opportunity to report further on recent Covid-19 cases and the Company’s related protocols.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, all fieldwork at Ixtaca has been conducted in compliance with the directives of the Mexican Institute for Social Security (“IMSS”). In addition to numerous sanitary measures, the Company has established a Covid Committee that meets weekly to assess the Covid-19 situation, ensure commitment to Company protocols, and discuss opportunities for improvement in the protocols. As part of this process, the Company arranged for a five-hour online Covid-19 education training program for each employee, resulting in an IMSS certificate for each employee.  

As reported on September 3, 2021, the Company’s Covid-19 protocols detected several Covid-19 cases amongst members of the Company’s local staff. These people were immediately quarantined and supported by the Company, and one individual was hospitalised. The Company regrets to report that despite all best efforts this individual has subsequently passed away. Almaden sends its deepest condolences to his family and friends. All other employees who initially tested positive for the disease are recovering satisfactorily, and soon will be returning to work.

Almaden has worked to facilitate efforts by employees to attend the national vaccination program and get vaccinated on the day allocated by these authorities. The Company continues to seek opportunities to work with local health authorities in order to help make local communities as resilient as possible in the face of this disease. Last year the Company provided local authorities with 4,000 bottles of alcohol gels and 10,000 masks. More recently, Almaden donated oxygen tanks, an oxygen concentrator and other medical supplies to the local authorities.

About Almaden
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled “Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study”, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

