checkAd

Keweenaw Land Announces Acquisition Of 29,071 Acres Of Mineral Properties In Michigan And Wisconsin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

IRONWOOD, Mich., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) announced today that it has completed the purchase of 29,071 acres of severed mineral properties from Sage Minerals Inc. for $5,000,000 in cash.

The primary driver for the purchase was to increase Keweenaw’s ownership of the mineral reserves underlying Highland Copper’s Copperwood Project. The transaction includes 2,500 acres of mineral rights adjacent to our existing interests and increases Keweenaw’s mineral tenure to around 80% of Copperwood’s overall estimated reserves. The newly acquired acreage is already under a lease and option agreement with Highland Copper Company that has been assumed by Keweenaw and will convert to a royalty once the Copperwood Project goes into production.

The mineral package Keweenaw acquired also contained 26,571 acres of mineral properties located in historic copper producing districts in Michigan and Northern Wisconsin, which includes prospective and underexplored properties in Gogebic, Ontonagon, and Baraga counties. 18,426 acres of the acquired mineral properties in Gogebic County are largely contiguous to mineral properties already owned by Keweenaw. The remaining acres are located in Arenac and Bay counties in Michigan’s lower peninsula and Ashland and Douglas counties in Wisconsin, which are areas where Keweenaw had not previously owned any minerals.

As a real property investment, the transaction qualifies as a 1031 exchange. Over 60% of the purchase price was funded from cash held in escrow from recent land sales, including the Big Bay property sale in March of this year. Accordingly, Keweenaw expects to defer more than $800,000 in cash taxes during 2021.

“We were presented with an opportunity to acquire unique assets - adjacent to our existing properties - at a value that meets our strict capital allocation hurdles. This purchase also allows us to enhance and expand our mineral portfolio at an attractive price.” said Jamie Mai, Keweenaw’s chairman.

Contact: Paula J. Aijala, Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, investors@keweenaw.com

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw is a forest products and land management company located in Ironwood, Michigan. Keweenaw has land holdings exceeding 179,000 surface acres and 428,000 acres of mineral rights, located predominantly in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.keweenaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. A number of factors such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, changing economic conditions, price fluctuations, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations, and risk of loss from natural disasters, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As with any investment, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as "Pink Current Information" under the OTC Pink Sheets.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keweenaw Land Announces Acquisition Of 29,071 Acres Of Mineral Properties In Michigan And Wisconsin IRONWOOD, Mich., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) announced today that it has completed the purchase of 29,071 acres of severed mineral properties from Sage Minerals Inc. for $5,000,000 in cash. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...