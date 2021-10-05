checkAd

CRISPR Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Highlighting CTX110 Clinical Data

-Management to host conference call and webcast on October 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET-

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will host a virtual event on October 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to highlight clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial assessing the safety and efficacy of CTX110, its wholly-owned allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) investigational therapy targeting CD19, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Conference Call and Webcast
To access the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 952-8559 (domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1743 (international) and reference the conference ID “CRISPR.”

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A webcast replay will be available on the CRISPR Therapeutics website after the event and will be archived for 14 days.

About CTX110
CTX110, a wholly owned program of CRISPR Therapeutics, is a healthy donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T investigational therapy targeting Cluster of Differentiation 19, or CD19. CTX110 is being investigated in the ongoing CARBON trial.

About CARBON
The ongoing Phase 1 single-arm, multi-center, open label clinical trial, CARBON, is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX110 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS word mark and design logo, CTX001, CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130 are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investors:
Susan Kim, +1 617-307-7503
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media:
Rachel Eides, +1-617-315-4493
Rachel.Eides@crisprtx.com





Disclaimer

