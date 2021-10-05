First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (“First Watch” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,877,850 shares of its common stock including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,418,850 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $195.8 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021.



BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.