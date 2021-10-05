First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (“First Watch” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and
lunch, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,877,850 shares of its common stock including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional
1,418,850 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $195.8
million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021.
BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov, and may be obtained from the following:
- BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526.
- Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at
prospectus_department@Jefferies.com or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
