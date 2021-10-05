checkAd

SiTime Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Dial-in: 1-844-467-7657
International Dial-in: +1-414-238-9725
Conference ID: 5369187

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 5369187.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com

##





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SiTime Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021 SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close. Rajesh Vashist, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...