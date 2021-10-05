checkAd

mSToPS Clinical Trial Demonstrates Zio by iRhythm Significantly Improves Health Outcomes for At-Risk Patient Populations

Data published in PLOS One shows continuous monitoring leads to earlier diagnosis and prevents adverse cardiac events, furthering the case for cardiac screening

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, announced the results of the mHealth Screening to Prevent Strokes (mSToPS) study were published today in PLOS One. This clinical research, led by researchers at the Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI), was previously presented at the American Heart Association in November of 2020. The mSToPS trial follows the results of the “SCREEN-AF” study, announced earlier in the year, which found that Zio by iRhythm led to a tenfold increase in the detection of AF versus patients receiving standard clinical care.

The three-year follow-up of this nationwide study intended to assess whether screening asymptomatic individuals for atrial fibrillation (AF) and other arrhythmias with Zio can improve clinical outcomes. The trial was designed to compare outcomes in a combined cohort of 1,718 individuals from eligible Aetna members aged 55 and over who underwent active monitoring and 3,371 matched observational controls. Patients who participated in active monitoring received Zio XT, a long-term continuous monitor, as part of their study enrollment and self-applied the monitor at home while receiving remote support from iRhythm.

Over the course of the study, active monitoring with Zio led to a statistically significant reduction in the combined primary endpoint of death, stroke, systemic emboli or myocardial infarction versus standard clinical care. While the investigators acknowledged that the prespecified endpoint could only be considered exploratory, the incidence rate of the prespecified combined primary endpoint for the outcomes listed above was 3.6 per 100 person-years among the actively monitored cohort and 4.5 per 100 person-years in the observational cohort. This data demonstrates that Zio is assisting clinicians in detecting AF in asymptomatic individuals and that this identification prevents more serious cardiac events after diagnosis.

