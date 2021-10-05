checkAd

Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands”) (Nasdaq: SOVO) announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering have exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 3,500,100 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $12.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $42.0 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to approximately $322.0 million. The exercise of the over-allotment option closed on October 5, 2021.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair also acted as book-running managers and Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 22, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States. As a high growth, purposefully-built food platform and growth accelerator with a portfolio of “one-of-a-kind” brands, all four of the brands – Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa and Birch Benders – are built with authenticity and high-quality ingredients at their core. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands”) (Nasdaq: SOVO) announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering have exercised their option in full to purchase an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...