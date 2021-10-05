checkAd

Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with third quarter 2021 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 3, 2021.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 5499812.

A replay of the call will be available through November 10, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 5499812# to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 402,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

