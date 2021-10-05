checkAd

Oncternal Therapeutics Announced Pre-Clinical Data from ONCT-534, an Androgen Receptor N-Terminal-Domain-Binding Small Molecule Degrader, Was Accepted for Virtual Poster Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

  • Androgen Receptor (AR) inhibition is an important therapeutic approach for the treatment of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), but AR-escape mechanisms related to the expression of AR splice variants (AR-SV), such as AR-V7, represent a significant unmet need and are a key area of focus for novel therapies in development
  • ONCT-534 may become a promising next-generation treatment option for CRPC and for the clinically-important emerging class of AR-SV-expressing prostate cancers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced pre-clinical data from ONCT-534, an androgen receptor N-terminal-domain-binding small molecule degrader, was accepted for virtual poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on October 7-10, 2021. Oncternal has conducted a series of preclinical studies in collaboration with the Center for Cancer Research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The ONCT-534 data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract selected for virtual poster presentations and will be available for on-demand viewing in the AACR-NCI-EORTC platform on October 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.

  • Abstract Title: Androgen Receptor (AR) N-Terminus-Domain-Binding Small Molecule Degraders for the Treatment of AR Splice Variant-Positive Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
  • Abstract Number: LBA016

“Despite relatively recent advances in treating CRPC, 5-year overall survival remains low, and patients are in need of more effective treatment options” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO. “In preclinical research, ONCT-534 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a series of studies and might have the potential to address significant unmet needs related to important tumor resistance mechanisms, including those involving expression of the AR splice variant AR-V7.”

About ONCT-534

ONCT-534 (formerly GTx-534) is an investigational, potentially first-in-class androgen receptor (AR) N-terminal-domain-binding small molecule degrader, currently in preclinical development, that was originally discovered by the Center for Cancer Research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Oncternal acquired rights to ONCT-534, which is part of what was previously known as the selective androgen receptor degrader (SARD) program, in Oncternal’s reverse merger with GTx, Inc. in 2019. ONCT-534 has demonstrated preclinical activity in prostate cancer tumor models resistant to approved AR-targeting therapies. Oncternal is currently evaluating strategic development options for ONCT-534 as a potential therapy for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), LAR-TNBC as well as AR-driven non-oncology indications. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Announced Pre-Clinical Data from ONCT-534, an Androgen Receptor N-Terminal-Domain-Binding Small Molecule Degrader, Was Accepted for Virtual Poster Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets Androgen Receptor (AR) inhibition is an important therapeutic approach for the treatment of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), but AR-escape mechanisms related to the expression of AR splice variants (AR-SV), such as AR-V7, represent a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...