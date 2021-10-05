Oncternal Therapeutics Announced Pre-Clinical Data from ONCT-534, an Androgen Receptor N-Terminal-Domain-Binding Small Molecule Degrader, Was Accepted for Virtual Poster Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets

Androgen Receptor (AR) inhibition is an important therapeutic approach for the treatment of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), but AR-escape mechanisms related to the expression of AR splice variants (AR-SV), such as AR-V7, represent a significant unmet need and are a key area of focus for novel therapies in development

ONCT-534 may become a promising next-generation treatment option for CRPC and for the clinically-important emerging class of AR-SV-expressing prostate cancers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced pre-clinical data from ONCT-534, an androgen receptor N-terminal-domain-binding small molecule degrader, was accepted for virtual poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on October 7-10, 2021. Oncternal has conducted a series of preclinical studies in collaboration with the Center for Cancer Research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The ONCT-534 data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract selected for virtual poster presentations and will be available for on-demand viewing in the AACR-NCI-EORTC platform on October 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.