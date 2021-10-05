Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of Common Shares

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “RER”) (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce that it intends to launch a rights offering for gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million if all subscription rights are exercised under the rights offering. In the rights offering, each holder of the Company’s common shares as of the close of business on the record date of October 19, 2021 will be issued, at no charge, one non-transferable subscription right for each common share owned by that shareholder on the record date. There is no minimum amount of gross proceeds that is required to be raised under the rights offering.

Each subscription right will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at US$0.24 per share (the “basic subscription privilege”). The rights offering will also include an oversubscription privilege, which will entitle shareholders who exercise all of their subscription rights under the basic subscription privilege the right to purchase additional common shares of the Company in the rights offering, subject to availability and pro rata allocation of shares among rights holders exercising such oversubscription privilege. No fractional common shares will be issued in the rights offering.