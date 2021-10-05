checkAd

The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. September Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was approximately $127.3 million, an increase of 44% Y/Y and 44% compared to the same period in 2019. The company’s September GMV growth reflects a strong recovery from COVID-related business impacts in 2020 and atypically strong September 2019 results due to the effects of the company’s June 2019 IPO.

September Average Order Value (AOV) was approximately $481, an increase of 9% Y/Y and 10% compared to the same period in 2019. Watches, women’s shoes and women’s apparel were the fastest growing categories in September, which collectively represented approximately half of total GMV.

Q3 GMV was approximately $367.9 million, an increase of 50% Y/Y and 46% compared to the same period in 2019. This compares to Q3 GMV guidance of $365 million to $368 million provided in August.

“Similar to our August results, our September GMV reflects continued strength in our women’s apparel and shoe categories, as well as increased strength in the watch category. At-home supply continued to increase as a percent of total supply in September, which positions us favorably in advance of the fall and holiday shopping seasons,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal.

The RealReal believes that disclosing monthly GMV and AOV will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Consistent with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMV and AOV through the end of 2021.

The following table represents GMV and AOV growth rates for July, August, September and Q3 2021, as compared to 2020 and 2019:

  2021 vs 2020   2021 vs 2019
  July   August   September   Q3   July   August   September   Q3
GMV 56  %   50  %   44  %   50  %   53  %   41  %   44  %   46  %
AOV 13  %   %   %   %   16  %   %   10  %   11  %

The information in this press release reflects preliminary information available as of this date. The RealReal expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, in early November.

