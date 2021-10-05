Boston Properties to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

checkAd

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 1484189.

There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.bxp.com on the events and webcasts page.

Shortly after the call, a phone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 1484189. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investors section of the Company’s website for up to twelve months following the call.

ABOUT BOSTON PROPERTIES

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio, totaled 51.5 million square feet and 197 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

