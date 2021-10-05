checkAd

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will host its earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please visit: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/193471231. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 1-844-200-6205 (toll free) or 1-646-904-5544 (local), access code 848423. International callers may dial 1-929-526-1599, access code 848423.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. To listen to a replay of the call, please visit: https://investors.bnl.broadstone.com.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of June 30, 2021, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 684 individual net leased commercial properties with 683 properties in 42 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would be,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause BNL’s actual future results to differ materially from expected results, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts on the Company and its tenants, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, tenant financial health, property acquisitions, and the timing and uncertainty of completing these acquisitions. These and other risks, assumptions, and uncertainties are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, which you are encouraged to read and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Broadstone Net Lease Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Broadstone Net Lease Announces Closing of $375 Million Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Broadstone Net Lease Announces Pricing of $375 Million in Senior Notes due 2031
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten