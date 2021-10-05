Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Third Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599
Passcode: 076655
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658
Passcode: 838944
The conference call replay will be available until November 26, 2021.
Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 100 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006169/en/Apartment Income REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare