Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Atlanta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com . During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

