Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Atlanta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

 

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

 

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062

International: (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 439514

 

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

 

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 43158

The playback can be accessed through November 11, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

 

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Justin Caudill

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 





