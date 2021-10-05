Compass Diversified Declares Third Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

“Following our transition to be treated as a corporation and simplifying our tax structure last month, we are excited to mark the first time CODI will pay common and preferred cash distributions, which to the extent of earnings and profits, will be qualified dividends,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “With a significantly lower cost of capital and a number of other tangible benefits, we are confident this was the right step for the company to unlock substantial value for our shareholders. We look forward to continuing to leverage our permanent capital structure to drive long term shareholder value.”

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is payable on October 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of October 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.