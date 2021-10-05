CION Investment Corporation Announces Listing on the New York Stock Exchange; Begins Trading Under Ticker 'CION'

Mark Gatto and Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officers of CIC, stated, "We are extremely excited to complete the listing of CIC's shares on the NYSE and deliver on our commitment to shareholders. As previously stated, we believe listing CIC's shares affords shareholders numerous benefits, including the potential for increased flexibility and enhanced liquidity of their shares. Furthermore, we believe that the listing facilitates a variety of initiatives to help maximize shareholder value."

As previously announced, on Sept. 21, 2021, CIC effected a 2-to-1 reverse split of its shares of common stock. As a result, every two shares of CIC common stock issued and outstanding was automatically combined into one share of CIC common stock, with the number of issued and outstanding shares reduced from approximately 113.9 million to approximately 57.0 million. As adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split, (i) CIC's net asset value per share as of June 30, 2021, would have been $16.34 (instead of $8.17 per share); and (ii) the previously announced (A) fourth quarter regular cash distribution of $0.1324 per share will be paid at a per share distribution amount of $0.2648; and (B) year-end special cash distribution expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.10 per share will be paid at a per share distribution amount expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.20. There was no change in the par value of $0.001 per share as a result of the reverse stock split. In addition, the reverse stock split did not modify the rights or preferences of CIC's common stock.

CIC also previously announced that, on Sept. 15, 2021, CIC's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase policy authorizing CIC to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock following the listing of its shares on the NYSE. The number of shares repurchased and the timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined at CIC's discretion. The policy may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate CIC to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock.