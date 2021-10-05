Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Complete Formation of Permian Basin Joint Venture

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, today announced that they have successfully completed the formation of their Permian Basin strategic joint venture. Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (the “JV”) includes all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.



“This is a significant milestone that positions Plains, Oryx and the JV to create significant value for our customers, partners, and investors,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “The Plains and Oryx teams have developed a robust integration strategy that prioritizes a seamless transition for customers and positions the JV to capture opportunities as the Permian continues to grow.”