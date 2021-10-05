Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentation on AT-1501 at the Virtual 2021 International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association Congress

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced an upcoming presentation on AT-1501, its lead clinical candidate, at the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA) Congress, which is being held virtually from October 20-23, 2021. An oral presentation on the use of AT -1501, and pre-clinical data showing the effectiveness of AT-1501 in preventing islet allograft rejection in nonhuman primate models, will be featured.

Title: Use of Novel Antibodies/Mechanisms for Achieving Islet Transplantation Tolerance

Session Title: Immunotherapy and Beta Cell Transplantation

Immunotherapy and Beta Cell Transplantation Presenter: Norma Sue Kenyon, Ph.D., Professor of Surgery, Microbiology & Immunology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Miami, Miami, FL

Norma Sue Kenyon, Ph.D., Professor of Surgery, Microbiology & Immunology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Miami, Miami, FL Session: 304.1

304.1 Date and Time: Friday, October 22, 9:50 AM – 10:55 AM EST

Friday, October 22, 9:50 AM – 10:55 AM EST Virtual location: Virtual room 1



The presentation and additional information can be found on the IPITA website at https://www.ipita2021.org/.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.