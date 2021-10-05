Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release

The dividend will be payable on November 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent.

For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend in pounds sterling, the holder will receive this dividend payable on November 3, 2021 in pounds sterling, unless a written election to change the payment currency is received by the Company Secretary by October 14, 2021. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

The Company also announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, during which management will provide a review of the Company’s third quarter results.

Conference Call Information

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-876-9173. Participants from other countries may call +1-785-424-1667. The participant conference ID code is LXFRQ321.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately one hour.

Please use the following link to access the webcast for the conference call:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3460600/3C07357FFC966E311A83587D09510CFC

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call, and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording call +1-800-934-2730 in the U.S. and +1-402-220-1141 in other countries. Enter conference ID code LXFRQ321 when prompted.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials focusing on value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.

