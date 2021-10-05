indie Semiconductor Expands Edge Compute, Perception-Enabled Vision Processing Capabilities

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has created a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on high quality perception-enabled, vision processing solutions to address the majority of usage cases for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)-enabled vehicles. Ramesh Singh, an industry veteran, is leading indie’s new VisionQ business unit, which is supported by an exceptional team that together has already successfully brought millions of silicon, software and system solutions to the vision processing market over the last two decades. The group’s combined development capabilities, expertise in building large scale vision businesses and vast relationships worldwide position indie to deliver best-in-class sensing platforms for ADAS applications.

“Adding Ramesh and his team to the indie family represents a major step toward realizing our vision of becoming the leading semiconductor and software level solutions provider for multiple sensor modalities,” said Donald McClymont, co-founder and CEO of indie Semiconductor. “We plan to leverage their capabilities to create revolutionary devices with the lowest cost, power and form factor – redefining perception vision processing.”