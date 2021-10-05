indie Semiconductor Expands Edge Compute, Perception-Enabled Vision Processing Capabilities
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has created a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on high quality perception-enabled, vision processing solutions to address the majority of usage cases for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)-enabled vehicles. Ramesh Singh, an industry veteran, is leading indie’s new VisionQ business unit, which is supported by an exceptional team that together has already successfully brought millions of silicon, software and system solutions to the vision processing market over the last two decades. The group’s combined development capabilities, expertise in building large scale vision businesses and vast relationships worldwide position indie to deliver best-in-class sensing platforms for ADAS applications.
“Adding Ramesh and his team to the indie family represents a major step toward realizing our vision of becoming the leading semiconductor and software level solutions provider for multiple sensor modalities,” said Donald McClymont, co-founder and CEO of indie Semiconductor. “We plan to leverage their capabilities to create revolutionary devices with the lowest cost, power and form factor – redefining perception vision processing.”
“Joining indie allows our team to accelerate the adoption of an open software perception stack and create scalable designs that are power and performance optimized,” said Ramesh Singh, executive vice president and general manager of indie’s VisionQ business unit. “We are excited to bring our wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of the entire imaging ecosystem, strategic image sensoring partnerships and industrialization expertise under indie’s umbrella to deliver fully functional, differentiated solutions for our automotive customers.”
Enabling complex camera solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) functions are rapidly being adopted by major Tier 1s and OEMs as a way of bringing intelligence to solve difficult sensing problems. As the requirements for these compute functions increase, the integration within the power profile and the form-factor becomes even more challenging. Integrating the AI algorithms and sensing functions into the numerous automotive cameras requires intelligent edge-compute vision processing in practically every product to solve the varying levels of computational processing. indie believes ADAS solutions that integrate the perception stack (by fusing advanced sensing algorithms across vision, radar and LiDAR) will drive adoption of safety features being mandated globally.
