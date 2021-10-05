checkAd

indie Semiconductor Expands Edge Compute, Perception-Enabled Vision Processing Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has created a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on high quality perception-enabled, vision processing solutions to address the majority of usage cases for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)-enabled vehicles. Ramesh Singh, an industry veteran, is leading indie’s new VisionQ business unit, which is supported by an exceptional team that together has already successfully brought millions of silicon, software and system solutions to the vision processing market over the last two decades. The group’s combined development capabilities, expertise in building large scale vision businesses and vast relationships worldwide position indie to deliver best-in-class sensing platforms for ADAS applications.

“Adding Ramesh and his team to the indie family represents a major step toward realizing our vision of becoming the leading semiconductor and software level solutions provider for multiple sensor modalities,” said Donald McClymont, co-founder and CEO of indie Semiconductor. “We plan to leverage their capabilities to create revolutionary devices with the lowest cost, power and form factor – redefining perception vision processing.”

“Joining indie allows our team to accelerate the adoption of an open software perception stack and create scalable designs that are power and performance optimized,” said Ramesh Singh, executive vice president and general manager of indie’s VisionQ business unit. “We are excited to bring our wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of the entire imaging ecosystem, strategic image sensoring partnerships and industrialization expertise under indie’s umbrella to deliver fully functional, differentiated solutions for our automotive customers.”

Enabling complex camera solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) functions are rapidly being adopted by major Tier 1s and OEMs as a way of bringing intelligence to solve difficult sensing problems. As the requirements for these compute functions increase, the integration within the power profile and the form-factor becomes even more challenging. Integrating the AI algorithms and sensing functions into the numerous automotive cameras requires intelligent edge-compute vision processing in practically every product to solve the varying levels of computational processing. indie believes ADAS solutions that integrate the perception stack (by fusing advanced sensing algorithms across vision, radar and LiDAR) will drive adoption of safety features being mandated globally.

Seite 1 von 3
indie Semiconductor Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

indie Semiconductor Expands Edge Compute, Perception-Enabled Vision Processing Capabilities indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has created a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on high quality perception-enabled, vision processing solutions to address the majority of usage cases for advanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21indie Semiconductor to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten