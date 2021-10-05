checkAd

Denbury Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for November 4

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 4, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury 3Q 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)

Conference ID number: 13696090

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Wertpapier


