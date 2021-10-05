checkAd

Analog Devices Announces Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance, a First in the U.S. Technology Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, has furthered its leadership in sustainable financing following the successful placement of its inaugural sustainability-linked bond offering of $750 million in 7-year notes. This bond offering, a first in the U.S. technology sector, supports ADI’s commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of its ambitious ESG targets.

Earlier this year, ADI continued to advance its climate strategy with new commitments to reduce the Company’s carbon footprint. ADI developed Science-Based Target reduction plans and set goals to become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. In support of this, ADI also joined the U.N. Global Compact and their campaign, Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a call to action to reach a net zero emissions target. ADI is committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 27% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year – consistent with reductions believed to be required to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Importantly, ADI’s newly issued sustainability-linked bond ties the interest rate on the bond to the achievement of the first of these two goals.

“Leveraging sustainable financing is imperative to tackling society’s greatest threats, particularly climate change, and ADI is proud to be a pioneer for the U.S. technology sector in building this emerging market,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer of Analog Devices. “Our inaugural sustainability-linked bond further reinforces our commitment to environment sustainability, especially the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which will help enable the transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

ADI is the first U.S. technology company to deploy three sustainable finance instruments with its sustainability-linked bond offering. In April 2020, ADI completed its inaugural green bond issuance of $400 million, marking its leadership as the first semiconductor company and one of the first U.S. technology companies to issue a green bond in the U.S. debt capital markets. In June 2021, ADI refinanced its revolving credit facility with a new a $2.5 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, becoming one of the first semiconductor companies to use this instrument.

Seite 1 von 3


Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Announces Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance, a First in the U.S. Technology Sector Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, has furthered its leadership in sustainable financing following the successful placement of its inaugural sustainability-linked bond …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Analog Devices Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Analog Devices Announces Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Analog Devices Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
22.09.21Analog Devices’ Wireless BMS Helps Lotus Cars Redefine Mobility in its Electric Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Analog Devices Appoints Janene Asgeirsson as Chief Legal Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen