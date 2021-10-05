checkAd

Orion Engineered Carbons Enters Into Sustainability-Linked Term Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced the successful issuance of a $650 million-equivalent 7-year sustainability-linked Term Loan B, across Euros and U.S. Dollars. With this transaction, Orion has replaced its existing Term Loan B that was scheduled to mature in July 2024 and termed out maturities to September 2028. The transaction is leverage neutral, resulting in total net leverage of approximately 2.4 times, post issuance.

“We are a performance-driven organization committed to creating long-term growth and being a responsible global corporate citizen. Our value creation strategy is founded on growing economic profit while also advancing our ESG goals,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer.

Mr. Painter added, “With that in mind, we are excited to broaden our commitment to responsible growth by securing this sustainability-linked loan, clearly aligning the commitments we have made to our stakeholders with the financing costs of the company. I am particularly proud that the loan has been accepted by the investor community in both European and U.S. markets, reflecting confidence in our financial strength, future business performance and long-term strategy.”

More details on Orion’s sustainability commitments and progress can be found in its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA was the Sole Bookrunner on the refinancing and served as the Sole ESG Structuring Advisor.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products, including high-performance specialty furnace black, gas black, lamp black, thermal black, acetylene black and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

Orion Engineered Carbons Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Engineered Carbons Enters Into Sustainability-Linked Term Loan Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced the successful issuance of a $650 million-equivalent 7-year sustainability-linked Term Loan B, across Euros and U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Orion Engineered Carbons to Implement a Carbon Dioxide Surcharge for All Carbon Black Products Manufactured in Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Corning Painter Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten