First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Stonebridge Advisors LLC ("Stonebridge"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 7, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

-- Dial: 888-203-1112; International 719-457-0820; and Passcode #7678200. The update will be available from Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in preferred and other income-producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

