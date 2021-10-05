First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Stonebridge Advisors LLC ("Stonebridge"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 7, 2021 . To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in preferred and other income-producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities.

