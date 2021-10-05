checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 1-855-327-6838 (domestic) or 1-604-235-2082 (international) and enter Conference ID: 10016709
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

