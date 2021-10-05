Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

“We are not immune to the same supply chain delays that our peers have mentioned recently, which have been even more pronounced in the month since our last quarterly conference call,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As such, given these supply chain uncertainties and delays, we are revising our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. Even with these changes, we expect year-over-year improvements in pretax profitability for the full year to exceed 200%.”

MATAWAN, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, today announced revised guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2021. The Company is providing this information in advance of meetings with investors at an upcoming investor conference.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $780 million and $830 million, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $45 million and $60 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $85 million and $100 million.

For all of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, adjusted pretax income to be between $160 million and $175 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $330 million and $345 million.

“As we look forward, we believe that today’s more rational, healthy contract pace, which has higher home prices and gross margins, along with an increase in community count, should lead to further growth in both total revenues and adjusted pretax income in fiscal 2022. We currently expect to begin fiscal 2022 with a strong first quarter compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.