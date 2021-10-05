The Chefs’ Warehouse Acquires Silver State Meats

“I would like to welcome Paul Unruh and the entire Silver State organization into our growing family of companies,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and CEO of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. “This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build our all-star team of specialty protein companies that complement our core cultural values. Similar to our organization, Silver State is high-touch, high-quality and committed to excellent service. We look forward to becoming the premier distributor partner for Las Vegas’ best chefs.”

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Silver State Meats, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2012, Silver State Meats has provided the finest beef, chicken, and pork to the Las Vegas Metro area.

Since inception in 1985, The Chefs’ Warehouse has been purveying high-quality, luxury, artisan, local and specialty products for many of the best chefs in America.

“I grew up in the meat business,” said Paul Unruh, President of Silver State Meats, “My father founded one of the largest specialty meat distributors in Las Vegas in 1978. After he sold his company, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to build something of my own. I started Silver State meats in 2012 and have grown it into a leading high-quality meat and center of the plate distributor in Las Vegas. With the acquisition by The Chefs’ Warehouse, we have the capacity to accelerate the company’s growth and provide the highest quality of service and products to our customers.”

The acquisition of Silver State Meats is expected to generate approximately $20 million in annual net sales.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( http://www.chefswarehouse.com ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.