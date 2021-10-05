checkAd

MKS Instruments Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which highlights the Company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

“We are proud to publish our inaugural CSR report, reflecting the important work we are accomplishing, from the safety and well-being of our global workforce to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to environmental safety and compliance,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS.

“Our commitment is ongoing. We believe it is critical to create relationships with our stakeholders that support responsible and ethical business practices, conduct, and compliance, which in turn benefits our employees, our environment, and our business.”

The report demonstrates MKS’ progress toward and ongoing initiatives to achieve key ESG objectives.

Highlights include:

  • CSR management system, providing Executive- and Board-level oversight of MKS’ CSR program.
  • Environmental metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, and energy and water usage.
  • Unique portfolio of solutions that address renewable energy, health and safety, environmental compliance, and sustainable and ethical applications.
  • Diversity and bias awareness trainings for employees as part of an ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative.
  • Recent analysis of U.S. employees’ compensation across diversity factors within comparable groups resulted in pay equity after minimal adjustments, and launch of an analysis for employees outside of the U.S.
  • Community involvement and charitable giving, as well as several initiatives involving COVID-19 support.

The report is available to view here and has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

About MKS Instruments  

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.  

MKS Contacts:  
Investor Relations:  
David Ryzhik  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
Telephone: (978) 557-5180  
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com  

Press Relations:  
Bill Casey  
Senior Director, Marketing Communications  
Telephone: (630) 995-6384  
Email: bill.casey@mksinst.com  

Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding  
Kekst CNC
Emails: tom.davies@kekstcnc.com / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MKS Instruments Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...