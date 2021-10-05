Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services

Skilled senior executive with long term success with project deliveryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that Clinton Swemmer has joined Vanadium …

Skilled senior executive with long term success with project delivery TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that Clinton Swemmer has joined Vanadium One as Vice President Technical Services. Clinton will be based in Toronto and will work directly with the Quebec based project development team as it moves the Mont Sorcier project through bankable Feasibility. Clinton brings over 20 years of Project Delivery experience to his role at Vanadium One. Most recently, he was Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize net present values ("NPV") and meet the technical requirements for the Environmental and Permit process. In addition, as Vice President Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M ("Engineering, procurement, construction/ management") company focused on the metals and mining industry, he managed teams responsible for EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, the Las Chispas Mine and the Blackwater Gold Mine.