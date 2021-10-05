Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that Clinton Swemmer has joined Vanadium One as Vice President Technical Services. Clinton will be based in Toronto and will work directly with the Quebec based project development team as it moves the Mont Sorcier project through bankable Feasibility.
Clinton brings over 20 years of Project Delivery experience to his role at Vanadium One. Most recently, he was Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize net present values ("NPV") and meet the technical requirements for the Environmental and Permit process. In addition, as Vice President Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M ("Engineering, procurement, construction/ management") company focused on the metals and mining industry, he managed teams responsible for EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, the Las Chispas Mine and the Blackwater Gold Mine.
Clinton was also responsible, while at Ausenco for reviewing all Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) and Feasibility Study (FS) execution strategies and layouts at mines such as the Marathon Gold Mine and the Springpole Gold Project.
As Director of Projects, Mining and Minerals for AmecFosterWheeler, he acted as Project Manager for the Kinross Gold Round Mountain and Bald Mountain Projects, and was actively involved in the development of the IAMGOLD Côté Gold Project and managed the portfolio for PFS and FS that included the Spring Valley Gold Mine and the Sukhoi Log Gold Mine. In addition, he also served as Vice President of Projects for DRA Americas responsible for all PFS, FS, and Projects in the region that included delivery of the Renard Diamond Mine processing facility in Quebec, Labrador Iron Mines processing plant and numerous cold weather projects.
Of direct relevance to VONE, Clinton spent 10 years in Africa where he was Project Manager for the greenfield 10Mtpa Khumani Iron Ore Project (formerly "BKM" project") and developed numerous studies to World Bank Standards and executed numerous precious metal and base metal projects including working for LionOre Mining (acquired by Norilsk Nickel) supporting the development of the Tati Nickel Mine in Botswana. Mr. Swemmer holds a First Class Honours Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hertfordshire, is a Professional Engineer (Pr. Eng) of Ontario and a member of the Project Management Institute where he is an active PMP member.
