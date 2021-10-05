MV Oil Trust Announces Trust Third Quarter Distribution
MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the third quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2021.
Unitholders of record on October 15, 2021 will receive a distribution amounting to $4,197,500 or $0.365 per unit payable October 25, 2021.
Volumes, average price and net profits for the payment period were:
|
Volume (BOE)
|
|
165,777
|
|
Average price (per BOE)
|
|
$
|
65.70
|
|
Gross proceeds
|
|
$
|
10,891,023
|
|
Costs
|
|
$
|
5,323,701
|
|
Net profits
|
|
