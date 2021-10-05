checkAd

USA Truck Presented with U.S. Department of Defense ESGR Awards

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, was presented with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve ("ESGR") awards. With the help of 188th …

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, was presented with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve ("ESGR") awards. With the help of 188th Air Wing Commander - Colonel Jeremiah Gentry and Arkansas ESGR State Chair - M.G. (Ret) William Wofford, the ESGR presented USA Truck with the 2021 Extraordinary Employer Support Award in recognition of the organization's exemplary support for its National Guard and Reserve employees. In addition, the ESGR presented the ESGR Patriot Award to USA Truck driver managers Timothy Hicks and Greg Wilson. USA Truck concluded the event by committing and signing the Department of Defense "Statement of Support."

"What an honor and a privilege it is to have our colleagues recognized for the Patriot award and for USA Truck to receive the ESGR's Extraordinary Employer Support Award," said USA Truck President and CEO James Reed. "We are humbled for their recognition of our ongoing support of the military and veteran communities. The military is an important cornerstone of USA Truck's history and founding. Our founder, Mr. Bob Powell, was a Navy aviator, and his great love for that legacy led to the naming of our company and the selection of our logo."

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also aids in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

ESGR's Extraordinary Employer Support Award was created to recognize sustained employer support of the National Guard and Reserve service. Only prior recipients of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award or the Pro Patria Award, who have demonstrated sustained support for three years after receiving one of those awards, are eligible for consideration at the committee level. Subsequent awards may be given in three-year increments from the initial award.

The first in ESGR's series of awards is the Patriot Award. An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for support provided directly to the nominating Service member and their family. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, not to an entire staff or organization.

"The Arkansas Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is proud to present USA Truck the 2021 Extraordinary Employer Support Award in recognition of the organization's exemplary support for its National Guard and Reserve employees," said Arkansas ESGR State Chair - M.G. (Ret) William Wofford. "It is apparent that not only USA Truck's senior leadership is committed to supporting the men and women of their organization who serve in National Guard and Reserve component units, but that spirit of support permeates throughout the organization."

Recognizing supportive employers is vital to ESGR's mission. ESGR's 54 State Committees actively promote awards as a key element in furthering employer support while strengthening relationships between Service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.

For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a Defense Personnel and Family Support Office program, visit www.ESGR.mil.

ABOUT USA TRUCK
USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

ABOUT ESGR
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also assists in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



