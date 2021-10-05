Gannett Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that Gannett Holdings LLC (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Senior Notes”). The sale of the Senior Notes is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of a new secured credit agreement, to repay its existing term loan under its senior secured credit facilities.

The Senior Notes will be secured on a pari passu basis with the new secured credit agreement by all or substantially all of the assets of the Issuer, the Company and the direct and indirect material domestic subsidiaries of the Company. The Senior Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or state securities laws, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Senior Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.