checkAd

Riot Blockchain Announces September Production and Operations Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 22:45  |  30   |   |   

Riot produces 406 Bitcoins in September 2021

Castle Rock, CO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), a Nasdaq-listed industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces its September production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin production for September 2021 and its miner shipping/deployment status.

Production and Operations Updates

  • In September 2021, Riot produced 406 BTC, an increase of approximately 346% over its September 2020 production of 91 BTC.
  • Year to date through September 2021, the Company produced a total of 2,457 BTC, an increase of approximately 236% over its BTC production during the same 2020 period of 731 BTC.
  • As of September 30, 2021, Riot held approximately 3,534 BTC, all of which were produced by its self-mining operations.
  • The Company currently has a deployed fleet of approximately 25,646 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 2.6 exahash per second (“EH/s”).

Riot plans to continue providing monthly operational updates and unaudited production results through the end of 2021. These updates are intended to keep shareholders informed of the Company’s mining and operations development as it continues to build additional Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Miner Deployment and Shipment Updates

As part of a purchase order with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”), shipments of 2,000 S19J Pro Antminers were shipped in late September to Riot’s Whinstone facility and are expected to be deployed once received. By early November, Riot anticipates that it will have a total of 27,646 Antminers deployed, utilizing approximately 90 megawatts (“MW”) of energy, with an estimated hash rate capacity of 2.8 EH/s. In early October 2021, another 4,000 S19J Pro Antminers are scheduled to be shipped from Bitmain’s Malaysia factory. Global logistics issues are impacting some miner shipment schedules, and while the Company’s impacts to date have not been material, Riot remains in close communication with Bitmain and logistics providers working to mitigate delays where possible.

Infrastructure and Hash Rate Growth

The infrastructure development of Riot’s Whinstone Facility continues on schedule with around the clock construction. As of September 30, 2021, three 100 MW Power Transformer substations have been installed with the fourth 100 MW Power Transformer substation scheduled for installation during November 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riot Blockchain Announces September Production and Operations Updates Riot produces 406 Bitcoins in September 2021Castle Rock, CO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), a Nasdaq-listed industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Altisource Offers Cryptocurrency Holders a Game-Changing Way to Buy Real Estate
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Digihost Announces Share Consolidation to Facilitate Nasdaq Listing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21DGAP-News: iOmx Therapeutics erhält 65 Millionen Euro in einer Serie-B-Finanzierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Berühmter Buchautor: Oktober-Crash in Entstehung
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Alpine Income Property Trust Announces New $80 Million Term Loan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Galapagos presents new data from the SELECTION Phase 3 program at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021 congress
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21IHS Holding Limited startet öffentliches Zeichnungsangebot an der Börse
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: MIG verkauft Beteiligung an Hemovent GmbH an MicroPort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Apollo Names Dave Stangis as Chief Sustainability Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten