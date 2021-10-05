Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Agreements to Acquire 100% of Boyle Transportation and Remaining 51% of Skelton USA

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) (“ AHG ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% of T.F. Boyle Transportation, Inc. (“ Boyle Transportation ”) and 51% of Skelton USA Inc. (“ Skelton USA ”), increasing AHG’s aggregate ownership of Skelton USA to 100%. AHG expects the acquisitions to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings per share.

The Company also announced that it, together with Andlauer Management Group Inc. (“AMG” or the “Selling Shareholder”), has entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”) to complete a new issue and secondary offering (the “Offering”), on a bought deal basis, of an aggregate of 3,500,000 subordinate voting shares at a purchase price of C$48.20 per subordinate voting share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$96,400,000 to the Company and C$72,300,000 to the Selling Shareholder.

The Acquisitions

Boyle Transportation

The Company has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Boyle Transportation (the “Boyle Acquisition”) in exchange for consideration of approximately US$80 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments of which US$60 million of the purchase price will be payable in cash and US$20 million will be satisfied through the issuance of AHG subordinate voting shares to the sellers which will be subject to lock-up restrictions for a minimum of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Boyle Transportation provides specialized transportation services to clients in the life sciences (approximately 75% of revenue) and government/defense sectors (approximately 25% of revenue). Boyle Transportation adheres to stringent quality and security standards, employs highly trained and dedicated professionals, continually invests in advanced technology and equipment, and has an expansive reach across the United States. Boyle was recently named the overall “Best Fleet to Drive For” in the U.S. and Canada for the second year in a row. The Best Fleets program is coordinated by the Truckload Carriers Association and Carriers Edge.