Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMER) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had identified deficiencies with the Company’s Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which “preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Though the “FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]” the Company stated that it “does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).”