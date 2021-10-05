checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:51  |  24   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMER) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had identified deficiencies with the Company’s Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which “preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Though the “FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]” the Company stated that it “does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).”

On this news, Omeros’s stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Omeros securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Omeros Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMER) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 1, 2021, Omeros …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Omeros Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Omeros Corporation and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21OMER INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Omeros Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – OMER
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Omeros Provides Regulatory Update on Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in the Treatment of HSCT-TMA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten