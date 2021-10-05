checkAd

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.550% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on October 13, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par one month prior to their maturity.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its financing arrangements and for general corporate purposes. The Company also may make investments in existing and new portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objectives with proceeds of subsequent borrowings under its existing financing arrangements and may use the proceeds from any such subsequent borrowings for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers and SG Americas Securities, LLC and MUFG Securities America Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of BCSF before investing. The pricing term sheet dated October 5, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated October 5, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus dated February 11, 2021, each of which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about BCSF and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of BCSF and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

BCSF’s shelf registration statement is on file and has been declared effective by the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents BCSF has filed with the SEC for more complete information about BCSF and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, BCSF, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, attn: Registration Department or SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., 277 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10172, attn: Debt Capital Markets or by calling toll-free 1-866-471-2526. You are advised to obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and to carefully review the information contained or incorporated by reference therein before making any investment decision.

