checkAd

Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Ashley Buchanan and Tracey Zhen to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:52  |  29   |   |   

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies (“Michaels”), and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar, to its board of directors, effective October 5, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006192/en/

Ashley Buchanan (Photo: Business Wire)

Ashley Buchanan (Photo: Business Wire)

As CEO of Michaels since early 2020, Buchanan has led the company through a significant transformation, including a reimagined omnichannel experience and strengthened store business that resulted in record growth, financial and operational performance. He previously served in various roles at Walmart, most recently as chief merchant for the U.S. eCommerce business where he introduced an omnichannel approach to the country’s largest employer.

Zhen oversees all facets of the business in her role at Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, and is focused on leveraging innovation and technology to grow Zipcar’s position as a category leader. She brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles at consumer technology companies, including TripAdvisor and Expedia, where she held general management positions.

“We are very pleased to welcome these two proven and innovative leaders to the Macy’s, Inc. board of directors,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “Ashley and Tracey bring valuable and highly relevant expertise that will help our company continue to execute our Polaris strategy and drive growth. Ashley brings decades of experience in retail and a history of overseeing omnichannel transformations efforts at both Michaels and Walmart. We also look forward to leveraging Tracey’s global consumer technology background and track record of fueling innovation and applying technology to deliver growth. Our board and overall organization will benefit from their fresh perspectives as we continue to advance our integration of innovative digital shopping and compelling stores to most effectively meet the needs of our current and future customers, from off-price to luxury.”

“We are confident that Tracey and Ashley will be strong additions to our board, bringing skills and experience that directly align with Macy’s strategy and efforts to position the company for profitable growth,” said Paul Varga, Macy’s, Inc. lead independent director. “I look forward to working closely with both of them as the company continues to build on its momentum.”

Seite 1 von 2
Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Ashley Buchanan and Tracey Zhen to Board of Directors Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies (“Michaels”), and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar, to its board of directors, effective October 5, 2021. This press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Macy's and Toys"R"Us Kick Off Holiday Play with Geoffrey's Hot Toy List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Macy’s, Inc. to Hire 76,000 Colleagues for the Holiday Season and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The Mandalorian’s Grogu to Make Debut as Funko Pop!-Inspired Balloon at 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns To March Down The Streets Of New York City, Kicking Off The Holiday Season For New Yorkers and The Nation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten