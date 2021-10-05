checkAd

Habitas Tulum Named Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Reader's Choice Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 22:59  |  25   |   |   

The Habitas brand's flagship property continues to impress being voted #3 Best Hotel in Mexico

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards with sustainable sanctuary Habitas Tulum, recognized as one of the best hotels in Mexico. The spectacular flagship property of the growing Habitas brand is located between the jungle and Caribbean sea, in the beachside town of Tulum, and was ranked in the top three must-stay properties.

More than 800,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of places they can't wait to return to next. The Reader's Choice Awards are the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We decided to create Habitas Tulum for those seeking an immersive experience featuring wellness, tranquility, and culture, all while promoting sustainability and community," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Co-Founder & CEO.  "As the property continues to evolve, we are honored that the readers of Condé Nast Traveler continue to recognize us as one of their favorite destinations in Mexico." ."

Launched in 2017, Habitas Tulum has since become a firm favorite on the Yucatán Peninsula  offering an immersive experience into the region's nature, while attracting a new kind of global audience through immersive programming defined by Habitas' core brand pillars: adventure, conversation, music, wellness, culture, and food & beverage. With a huge focus on community, guests are encouraged to engage and embrace the surrounding landscape and history with cultural experiences such as Ancient Mayan wellness programs, live performances by local musicians, and artisan craft workshops.

Co-Founded by British-born entrepreneur Oliver Ripley, and his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo, Habitas is a growing, global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. In addition to its flagship home in Tulum, Habitas has 'homes' in Namibia and Bacalar, and will make its home in the Middle East with Habitas AlUla launching this November. Plans are also underway for an exciting pipeline to include new locations in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Bhutan for 2022 and beyond.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Habitas Tulum Named Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Reader's Choice Winner The Habitas brand's flagship property continues to impress being voted #3 Best Hotel in Mexico NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Condé Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards with sustainable sanctuary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Demand for Magnetic Drive Pump to Grow by 5.3% CAGR as Mining and Manufacturing Activities Attain ...
KW Specialty Expands its Relationship with Sapiens, Choosing to Automate and Move its Reinsurance ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
UST Develops IoT Temperature Monitoring Solution for Retail Grocer Mydin
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale