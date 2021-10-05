Habitas Tulum Named Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Reader's Choice Winner

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards with sustainable sanctuary Habitas Tulum , recognized as one of the best hotels in Mexico. The spectacular flagship property of the growing Habitas brand is located between the jungle and Caribbean sea, in the beachside town of Tulum, and was ranked in the top three must-stay properties.

More than 800,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of places they can't wait to return to next. The Reader's Choice Awards are the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here .

"We decided to create Habitas Tulum for those seeking an immersive experience featuring wellness, tranquility, and culture, all while promoting sustainability and community," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Co-Founder & CEO. "As the property continues to evolve, we are honored that the readers of Condé Nast Traveler continue to recognize us as one of their favorite destinations in Mexico." ."

Launched in 2017, Habitas Tulum has since become a firm favorite on the Yucatán Peninsula offering an immersive experience into the region's nature, while attracting a new kind of global audience through immersive programming defined by Habitas' core brand pillars: adventure, conversation, music, wellness, culture, and food & beverage. With a huge focus on community, guests are encouraged to engage and embrace the surrounding landscape and history with cultural experiences such as Ancient Mayan wellness programs, live performances by local musicians, and artisan craft workshops.