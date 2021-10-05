Manchester United PLC Announces Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholders

Manchester United plc (“Manchester United”) today announced the offering of 9,500,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares by the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust (the “Selling Shareholders”). Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any Class A Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “MANU.”

The underwriter proposes to offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form F-3. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement forming a part of the effective registration statement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents that Manchester United has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Manchester United and the offering.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

