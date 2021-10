DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch Trintech, Inc.: CadencyDirect Integrates into ServiceNow's GRC Solution to Drive Better Risk-Informed Decisions across the Enterprise 05.10.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ServiceNow customers can achieve significant ROI potential including: Up to a 40% reduction in internal audit effort, up to a 20% reduction in time testing controls, and up to a 14% reduction in misstatement risk with CadencyDirect

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Trintech,a leading global provider of integrated financial close automation software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect which now integrates into ServiceNow's GRC solution to help customers strengthen their compliance frameworks and drive better risk-informed decisions across the enterprise.

"At ServiceNow our aim is to make work, work better for people," said Vasant Balasubramanian, vice president and GM of the Risk BU at ServiceNow. "Through this integration of CadencyDirect into ServiceNow's GRC solution, we are helping to make work flow more seamlessly for CFOs and their financial teams by helping them achieve enhanced visibility and control of critical financial data in order to handle risk with confidence."

A key capability delivered with this release includes the ability for critical financial close tasks and issues to trigger notifications and workflows throughout the enterprise within the Now Platform. With this capability, along with the integration to GRC, Trintech and ServiceNow are enabling digital transformation that reduces the risk to the global enterprise market.

"We are seeing a stronger collaboration across the C-Suite, particularly between the CIO, CFO and CAO, as digital transformation becomes more imperative for organizations," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Strategy Officer of Trintech. "While digital transformation introduces extensive opportunities for organizations, it also introduces new digital risk that must be managed with stronger and integrated GRC capabilities. With the latest release of CadencyDirect, key stakeholders across the business will now have the visibility and transparency into historically siloed disciplines to create a more connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide digital transformation."